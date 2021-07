Waco, TX- One local attraction is hosting individuals with special needs and their families for a day of summer fun.

Hawaiian Falls in Waco held their annual “Champions Day” this morning . Families were given special access to the park an hour before it was open to the general public, with special accommodation for those with sensory sensitivities, such as quieter music and careful use of whistles by lifeguards.

Hawaiian Falls says that the annual event is one of their favorite days of the year.