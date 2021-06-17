Hawaiian Falls Mansfield, Roanoke & Waco participate in World’s Largest Swim Lesson

Hawaiian Falls in Mansfield, Roanoke and Waco took part in the 12th annual largest swimming lesson on Thursday.

Starting at 9:30 a.m., lifeguards taught swimming lessons to anyone who wanted to learn. Waterparks all over the country took part in this effort to teach children to swim in order to prevent drowning.

The lessons ran about 30 minutes from start to finish.

Admission for the lesson was free, and participants could stay in the park afterwards with a reduced-price admission ticket.

Source: Hawaiian Falls