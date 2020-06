WACO, Texas – The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District is investigating a positive case of COVID-19 from an employee of Hawaiian Falls Waco.

An initial investigation reveals the employee did not have close contact with visitors to the waterpark, but did have contact with other employees.

The Public Health District is working with Hawaiian Falls Waco to notify employees who had direct contact. Those employees will be asked to quarantine for 14 days.

Source: City of Waco