Hawaiian Falls Waco hosting Job Fair this weekend

WACO, Texas – Hawaiian Falls Waco will be hosting a job fair on Saturday, and is looking to hire workers 15 years of age and older for seasonal positions.

These positions include lifeguard, slide attendant, cashier, food and beverage, front gate, EMT, maintenance, park services, cash control and leadership opportunities.

There are great opportunities for students, teachers, single parents, extra wage earners and seniors. Hawaiian Falls offers flexible schedules, competitive wages and a fun environment for a great summer experience.

The job fair will take place at 900 Lake Shore Drive in Waco, from 9:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. No appointment is necessary to attend.

For more information, you can visit hfalls.com/employment.php or email hr@hfalls.com.

Source: Hawaiian Falls Waco