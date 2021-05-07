Hawaiian Falls Waco open Mother’s Day Weekend

ROANOKE, Texas – Makuahine is Hawaiian for “Mom” – also known as Chauffeur, Cook, Activity Director and Nurse, along with countless other responsibilities. Hawaiian Falls in Mansfield, Roanoke and Waco will honor all moms this Mother’s Day Weekend.

Opening weekends starting Saturday, May 8, Hawaiian Falls will offer moms a complimentary day pass at Hawaiian Falls waterparks in Mansfield, Roanoke and Waco throughout this weekend.

Mothers receive free admission on Saturday, May 8, and Sunday, May 9, when accompanied by a child with a Big Kahuna day ticket or a season pass. As always, kids two and under are free. In addition, if a mom already has a Hawaiian Falls Season Pass, she can “Bring a Friend Free” over Mother’s Day Weekend.

Hours of operation in May are as follow:

• Saturday May 8 – 11 am – 5 pm

• Sunday, May 9 – 11 am – 5 pm

• Saturday, May 15 – 11 am – 5 pm

• Sunday, May 16 – 11 am – 5 pm

• Thursday, May 27 – 11 am – 5 pm

• Friday, May 28 – 10:30 am – 8 pm

• Saturday, May 29 – 10:30 am – 8 pm

• Sunday, May 30 – 10:30 am – 8 pm

• Monday, May 31 – Memorial Day 10:30 am – 8 pm

Hawaiian Falls season passholders can always enter the waterpark 30 minutes before the general public as one of the many benefits of being a passholder.

There is a lot of fun to be had this summer at Hawaiian Falls. Each waterpark is filled with exciting attractions across several acres, including new attractions which opened last year – such as the Coconut Cove, an activity pool for all ages in Roanoke; Turtle Bay, featuring five slides for younger kids in Mansfield; and the multi-level waterslide adventure Kona Bay in Waco.

Descriptions of each attraction, as well as a “Shaka Meter” – which ranks the park’s thrill factor from one (calm) to five (intense) – can be found on the Hawaiian Falls website. Click on the park of interest for a complete list of attractions along with photos.

Food options range from the traditional hamburger, hotdog and chicken finger combo meals to craft pizzas – which are new this season. Last season’s guest favorite was the Dole Whip, a swirled-pineapple soft-serve ice cream dessert, which will be available again, along with a new Slushie treat to be sold by the yard and in a variety of flavors.

Guests are also allowed to bring snacks in any size cooler or bag with a $15 cooler pass, which can be purchased online or at the gate. Bags will be searched at the gate as no alcohol, glass or sharp knives can be brought into the park. Safety protocols will be in place again this summer in accordance with local and state guidelines.

Special event information, park hours, directions and ticket information are available at hfalls.com. Discounted season passes, including special perks such as two free Buddy Passes per season pass, are available for a limited time online and at the parks.

Source: Hawaiian Falls