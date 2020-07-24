Hawaiian Falls Waco opening early for special needs families this Saturday

WACO, Texas – Hawaiian Falls Waco is hosting Champions Day this Saturday.

The “Champions” (special needs children or adults) will get in for free. Companion tickets for family members or caregivers are $10 (limit 4 people per Champion.) Champions Day tickets and companion tickets can be purchased at the front gate ticket office.

Special needs individuals and their families will have exclusive access and use of the waterpark from 9:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. Season pass holders will gain access at 10:00 a.m. The parks will open to the public at 10:30 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. Champions and their caregivers and family can stay all day at no additional cost, or they can leave any time they choose.

In order to be sensitive to some Champions’ needs, Hawaiian Falls turns down the music, adds more staff to assist families, and reminds staff to be thoughtful about using their whistles.

Source: Hawaiian Falls