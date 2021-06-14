Hawaiian Falls Waco participating in World’s Largest Swimming Lesson

WACO, Texas – Hawaiian Falls Waco will host the 12th Annual World’s Largest Swimming Lesson (WLSL) to build awareness about the vital importance of teaching children to swim to help prevent drowning.

The event will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 17 in an attempt to create awareness that swimming lessons save lives.

Admission for the World’s Largest Swimming Lesson is free. Guests can stay in the park for the day with a reduced-price admission ticket at $17.99 for children under 48 inches tall, $19.99 for 48 inches and taller, and is available at the Front Gate. Children aged two and under always are free when accompanied by a paid adult admission.





(Courtesy: Aardvark Communications)

Swimming is a life-saving skill for children, and a vital tool to prevent drowning – the second leading cause of unintended, injury-related death for children ages one to 14.

The World’s Largest Swimming Lesson was created in 2010 by the World Waterpark Association to serve as a platform to help local community aquatic facilities and the many different national, regional and state-wide water safety and drowning prevention organizations work together to tell this important story on a local and national level.

More information, including hours, directions, tickets and season passes, is available at hfalls.com.

Source: Aardvark Communications