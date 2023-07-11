WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – If you see multiple emergency vehicles on Baylor University’s campus from Tuesday through Thursday, there is no need to be alarmed.

Baylor’ University’s Department of Public Safety is letting the public know about HazMat training and first responder planning events on campus this week. These events are taking place at the Baylor Sciences Building (BSB) and Baylor Law School. Both events will involve multiple emergency vehicles on campus as part of these training events.

From 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Tuesday through Thursday, Baylor’s Department of Environmental Health & Safety will conduct HazMat familiarization at the BSB in conjunction with the Waco Fire Department. There will be numerous fire engines parked around the BSB, but these units will not have flashing lights or block roadways. During this event, the EHS team will conduct a class and walkthrough of the BSB.

From 9 to 11 a.m. on Thursday at the Baylor Law School, Baylor’s Department of Public Safety will hold its final planning meeting for an upcoming active threat exercise scheduled for August 1. There may be a significant number of law enforcement, fire and medical vehicles at Baylor Law School for this meeting. This is a planning meeting only.

Baylor DPS says more information about these exercises will be shared with campus later this month.