Hazmat team sent to tanker rollover near Axtell

The Department of Public Safety confirms that a tanker truck has overturned in a crash near Axtell Wednesday morning.

A DPS spokesperson said it happened about 7:00 a.m. on Highway 31 near the Heritage Parkway and Southerland Road area.

A Hazmat team and various fire departments were responding, though there was no immediate word of fire or what material may have spilled.

Fuel was reported leaking from both the cargo tank and saddle fuel tanks on the truck.

Two lanes of the highway were shut down during the cleanup.