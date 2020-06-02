Head-on collision in Lampasas County results in fatality

LAMPASAS COUNTY, Texas – One person is dead after a collision between two vehicles in Lampasas County early Tuesday morning.

Texas DPS Troopers responded to a two-vehicle major crash on US-183, north of Lometa. A 2009 Toyota RAV4 SUV operated by 55-year-old Stephen Jacob Bradley, of Killeen, was traveling northbound on US-183 on the wrong way of the roadway. Travelers reported this vehicle to authorities for driving reckless moments before the crash.

A 2017 Kia Optima passenger car operated by 25-year-old Rashaun Elijah Gibson, of Copperas Cove, was southbound on US-183. The two vehicles collided head-on, causing major damage to both vehicles.

The Kia Optima was occupied by two passengers. A 21-year-old passenger sustained minor injuries in the crash, but refused treatment. The second passenger, identified as 24-year-old Zyrie Dvonte Armstead, of Copperas Cove, was killed in the crash and was pronounced dead by Justice of the Peace Camron Brister.

The crash investigation is still open, and toxicology reports are pending. The investigation revealed Bradley may have been under the influence at the time of the crash.

Source: Texas Department of Public Safety