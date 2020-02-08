Head-on collision kills two people in Robertson County

Texas DPS Troopers are investigating a head-on crash that killed two people around 3pm Friday afternoon.

It happened on HWY 6 about ten miles south from Hearne. Troopers say it started when a tractor-trailer going south slowed down to turn left on to Old Bryan Highway.

A vehicle behind it swerved into oncoming traffic to avoid the 18-wheeler, but hit another vehicle heading north.

The crash killed both drivers. Their names are not being released at this time.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.