BELTON, Texas – Two people have died as a result of a head-on collision on Saturday morning.

On Monday, the victims were identified as 26-year-old Trey Swenson, of Elgin, and 26-year-old Elizabeth Zeilinger, of Buda.

The Belton Police Department responded to the incident in the 700 block of W Loop 121 shortly before noon on Saturday. Multiple extrications were required, and both Swenson and Zeilinger were dead on arrival.

The vehicles involved included a gold Buick SUV, Gray GMC SUV, and a white commercial truck.