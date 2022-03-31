WACO, Texas – Waco’s Holistic & Metaphysical Gathering is back in spring 2022!

80 vendors will be showcasing their handmade goods and holistic services. The event will open with singing bowls, and proceed with live music, belly dancing, yoga demonstrations and more!

This is a free outdoor event which is fun for the whole family! It will take place this Sunday from noon – 4:00 p.m. in the Skellington Curiosities parking lot – located at 7524 Bosque Boulevard T. The event is hosted by The Jaunty Jungle and Skellington Curiosities.