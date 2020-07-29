Health experts respond to Texas Attorney General’s opinion

WACO, Texas – The leaders of the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District spoke Wednesday about their decision to rescind the order barring school districts from opening before Labor Day because of COVID-19.

On Tuesday, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said county health districts don’t have the authority to order school districts to shut down for the sole purpose of preventing future COVID-19 infections.

During Wednesday’s press conference, Dr. Farley Verner said he rescinded the McLennan County Health District’s closure order in response – but not because he agrees with Paxton.

“Regardless of whether the Attorney General’s opinion. He’s correct that local health authority does not have the authority to shut down. A public fight over this issue would only be more polarizing at a time when cooperation is needed,” says Dr. Verner.

Waco and McLennan County health experts say they are seeing a downward trend when it comes to COVID-19 cases and positive tests.