KILLEEN, Texas – The City of Killeen is inviting residents to hear the results of surveys completed by the public this year to improve the city.

This event will take place throughout this Wednesday at the Killeen Utility Collection Conference Room, located at 210 W. Avenue C.

Mayor Jose Segarra and City Councilmembers are featured in a new promo to help bring the community out to the series of interactive workshops. This is all a part of outlining a vision for the city – which kicked off in March 2021 with a collection of surveys, focus groups, interactive maps, “walkshops,” and public forums which have engaged the public throughout this year.

The community is asked to join in for the next steps in shaping the future of the city – regarding building healthy and equitable neighborhoods, creating a more vibrant and resilient economy, identifying areas where reinvestment or new development is needed, and determining what growth can be supported and afforded.

The city says community engagement is needed at every stage of the planning process, and from every resident and stakeholder. Residents are asked to join in and say what they want the city to look like and be, as the community’s ideas are what will shape the city’s future.

Many residents provided feedback on street repairs/infrastructure, downtown plans, neighborhood redevelopment and small business investments and the city’s consultants. Previous workshops and discussions can be found on the City of Killeen website at KilleenTexas.gov/OurKilleen.

The following are the dates and times are open to the public to discuss establishing community-wide values and priorities, as well as a framework to align future decisions for land use, transportation networks, public facilities and other projects:

Monday, Dec. 13: 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 14: 7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 15: 7:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 15: 6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. (Formal Public Presentation on results)

