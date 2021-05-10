Hear stories from survivors, rescue workers on 68th anniversary of Waco Tornado

WACO, Texas – Tuesday, May 11 marks the 68th anniversary of the Waco Tornado that forever changed the face of downtown.

For years, the 1953 tornado was recorded as the deadliest tornado in the nation. It tore through McLennan County – killing 114 people and costing more than $50 million in damage.

It had a 23-mile-long path – starting in Lorena and ending in Axtell – destroying over 600 homes and damaging over 1,000 buildings.

In recognition of the anniversary of the 1953 Waco Tornado, the Waco City Cable Channel will air stories from survivors and rescue workers who are telling their stories of this tragedy.

The specials start at 10:00 a.m., with the last program airing at 10:30 p.m.

May 11 Specials – The 68th Anniversary of 1953 Waco Tornado

10 a.m. “The 1953 Waco Tornado – The Untold Stories”

12 p.m. “The 1953 Waco Tornado – More Untold Stories”

2 p.m. “The 1953 Waco Tornado – The Search, A Disaster Study”

7 p.m. “The 1953 Waco Tornado – Images & Reflections”

10 p.m. “1953 Waco Tornado – Live Radio Broadcast, Part 1”

10:30 p.m. “1953 Waco Tornado – Live Radio Broadcast, Part 2”

WCCC-TV can be viewed on Spectrum Channel 10, and in HD on Grande channel 810. The same scheduled programming can be viewed at www.wccc.tv.

Source: City of Waco