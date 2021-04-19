Hearne man charged with making threats against courthouse, law enforcement

A 31-year-old Hearne man has been arrested Monday accused of threatening to blow up a courthouse if CPS tried to take his children.

A statement issued by the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office said that Juan Marshall Brooks, Jr was picked up without incident on a charges or Obstruction or Retaliation.

The statement said that on March 2021 during an interview with a Texas Department and Protective Services Investigator, Brooks was asked, ““What was going to happen if the Judge in the next court hearing states that a removal of Mr. Brook’s children was necessary due to continued drug use”.

The statement said that Brooks replied, ” replied “he would blow up the courthouse and that he would go down fighting, shooting anyone including law enforcement and child protective services that tried taking his children”.

Mr. Brooks also stated “he understood he would go to prison for this, but he would not go down without a fight”.

Based on the that information, a warrant for Obstruction or Retaliation was issued for Juan Marshall Brooks, Jr and he was taken into custody without Incident.