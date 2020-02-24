Hearne PD investigating shooting at local restaurant

HEARNE, Texas – The Hearne Police Department is investigating a shooting at a local restaurant.

Officers responded to a disturbance early Sunday morning at Penny’s Diner, located in the 1000 block of N. Market Street. When the officers arrived, they found two men with gunshot wounds. These men were transported to the hospital by ambulance.

The suspects are still at large, but the department does not believe the public to be in any danger.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Hearne Police Department at (979) 279-5333 or the Robertson County Crime Stoppers.

Source: Hearne Police Department