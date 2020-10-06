Heart O’ Texas Fair and Rodeo makes some changes for 2020

WACO, Texas – The Heart O’ Texas Fair and Rodeo looks a lot different this year, like many other things, as event organizers learn how to plan under pandemic safety guidelines.

You will not see carnival rides or kids zones at the Extraco Events Center this month – but you can still satisfy your fair food cravings with the Fair Food Drive-In.

Food trucks opened up for business at the first of the month, and will be serving your favorite treats until the 18th. The Livestock Rodeo kicks off next weekend.

“We have our H.O.T. Livestock show happening right now, and we have the Fair Food Drive-In, which is where we are right here, and we will have our one H.O.T. Rodeo and one H.O.T. Bull Fight October 18th,” says Charva Ingram, Heart of Texas Vice President of Marketing and Sponsorship.

Ingram adds the Heart of Texas Fair and Rodeo is still exciting even though some rides and events are missing.