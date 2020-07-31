LIVE NOW /
Heart O’ Texas Fair & Rodeo to be modified for 2020

WACO, Texas – The Heart O’ Texas Fair & Rodeo will go on in 2020, but not without a few modifications.

The show will go on at the Extraco Coliseum with 50 percent capacity. Visitors will be able to enjoy their favorite fair treats. However carnival rides, games, displays and concerts will not be available this year. The Livestock Show will go on, with proper social distancing and health guidelines being followed.

The show is set for September 30th to October 18th.

Source: Heart O’ Texas Fair & Rodeo

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

