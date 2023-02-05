WACO, TX (FOX 44) — The Heart of Texas Builders Association put on it’s Annual Home Product Show at the Extra-Co Event Center this weekend. The show has been taking place for over 30 years, focusing on the necessities and designs of the home.

The Home Product Show saw triple the number of people from 2022. Builders, contractors, vendors and homeowners alike came together to talk all things home innovation.

After the ice storm, homeowners were ready to get out of the house and start renovating. A large number of attendees spent time at A/C and heating vendors as well as roofing vendors such as Roof Co Waco. Co-Owner Austin Montgomery shares why he loves the show so much:

“This really gives us a perfect opportunity to be right here in the middle of the community,” Austin Montgomery from Roof-Co Waco said. “There’s a lot of people that are from Central Texas coming to this event, and we just get to hone in on growing our relationships deeper with the community.”

Montgomery and his wife focus on forming personal relationships with customers and vendors in the home building business.

The Expo showcased the best home products on the market giving Central Texans the ultimate home shopping experience.