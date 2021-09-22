Heart of Texas Goodwill Gala coming October 2

WACO, Texas – Heart of Texas Goodwill Industries, Inc. is welcoming the community to have a good time for a good cause.

“A Night Amongst the Stars” will highlight the organization’s core mission and client success stories. The signature event will feature fun activities such as a silent auction, raffle prizes, and a wine pull. Guests will be wined and dined with a cocktail reception, passed hors d’oeuvres, and gourmet buffet dinner. Waco’s beloved Sloppy Joe Band will be performing.

The community can support the event mission through sponsorships, table sponsorships, or individual ticket sales through September 29th. Event proceeds will fund local mission service programs aiding people with disadvantages and disabilities. Programs assist clients in becoming self-sufficient through meaningful employment and beneficial life skills.

The event will take place at the Ridgewood Country Club on October 2, from 6:00 p.m. until 11:00 p.m. Heart of Texas Goodwill Gala information and ticket sales can be found at https://hotgoodwill.org/gala.

Source: Heart of Texas Goodwill Industries, Inc.