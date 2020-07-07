Heat stroke concerns increasing

WACO, Texas – As we head into the weekend, we’re going to see the highs creeping back up into the triple digits – and they will stay there for the remainder of the summer.

Now is the time to really start preparing and understanding what heat stroke is and how it can affect you.

“Honestly, it can affect anybody,” says Dr. Jason Bryant, the Medical Director with Premier ER.

As we enter the hottest months of the year, it’s important to be prepared for the dangers of heat stroke – and there are several warning signs you need to be on the look out for.

“The first things you’re really going to notice are, like, if you get dizzy or light headed or you get a faint feeling, like you’re going to pass out. That’s a sign that you may be getting over heated. Also, if you have muscle cramps or muscle spasms, mostly in your legs or other places,” says Dr. Bryant.

When you notice these signs, it’s time to cool down.

“Get inside or some place where it’s cooled down – whether it’s an air conditioned car or it’s in a house or a structure – but the first thing is to get out of the hot environment. The second thing is to start drinking cool fluid – ice water is okay, and Gatorade. If you are really overheated, you can use ice packs if you need to cool down quickly,” says Dr. Bryant.

If none of this works, you may need to call 9-1-1.

“You’re going to see a lot of confusion and disorientation. They may seem kinda distant and not really like themselves. That is certainly a sign that they need more professional help,” says Dr. Bryant.

COVID-19 may make the situation worse this summer.

“We expect to see a lot more heat injuries this summer. July tends to be a really hot month. August is a hot month. We’ll certainly see a lot more heat injuries. Coronavirus is just having more people do stuff outside more then they typically would. We’ll see an increase because of that,” says Dr. Bryant.