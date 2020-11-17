Heavy Law Enforcement presence at Waco hospital

WACO, Texas – Waco Police and McLennan County Sheriff’s deputies converged on Ascension Providence Waco Tuesday afternoon.

Representatives from law enforcement are not saying what is going on at this time, besides that a threat was called into the hospital.

Ascension Providence has released the following statement:

“This afternoon, Ascension Providence received an anonymous bomb threat, and immediately notified the Waco Police Department and took precautionary measures to ensure patients, visitors and associates were safe.

“The police department remains onsite and has identified no immediate threat. We continue to monitor the situation. Our highest priority remains the safety of our patients, visitors, associates and physicians.”

A FOX44 News crew is at the hospital and sees the McLennan County Bomb Squad van and dozens of people outside the buildings.

