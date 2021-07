A heavy law enforcement presence has been noted in an area not far from the China Spring Intermediate School on Tuesday.

Members of a Waco Police Department SWAT team ha part of Iron Horse Trail closed off most of the morning and into the afternoon.

Police tell FOX44 News the situation started as a Mental Health Concern call.

There had been little other visible activity through the morning and nothing official had been released by noon regarding the nature or purpose of the activity.