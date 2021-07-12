Heavy rain, lightning reported in parts of McLennan, Bell Counties

Heavy rain accompanied by lightning moved through parts of Central Texas Monday morning bringing some street flooding in the Lorena area, with some lanes being closed.

There were also some scattered power outages.

Oncor reported numerous single outages, one of which affected a part of Hewitt including the police station.

There were a few larger outages including about forty in the Bruceville-Eddy area, about 170 in a part of Temple, 40 in Copperas Cove, 67 in the Satin Community in Falls County, 77 in Harker Heights and about 30 in Killeen.

Bell, Coryell, Falls, Hamilton, Lampasas, McLennan, and Mills counties are all under a flood advisory until 2:15 p.m.