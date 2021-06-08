Heavy rains lead to traffic problems Tuesday morning

Heavy rains Tuesday morning during the morning commute lead to numerous traffic problems.

Law enforcement reported numerous stalled vehicles, vehicles off the road and water across roadways at several locations.

High water was reported particularly on various locations on West Waco Drive, portions of Valley Mills Drive and the Highway 84 access road in western Woodway.

Other bad locations were near Valley Mills Drive and Franklin.

The National Weather Service issued a Flood Advisory through mid morning.

Flooding of streets was reported by the weather service in Waco, Hewitt, Robinson, Bellmead, Woodway, lacy-Lakeview, McGregor and numerous other areas in and around Waco.