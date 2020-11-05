H-E-B and Central Texas Food Bank team up to give away holiday meals

WACO, Texas – The Central Texas Food Bank and H-E-B teamed up to give away over 5,000 boxed holiday meals for Waco families in a drive-thru distribution at Waco ISD Stadium Thursday.

“We’ve seen a massive spike in the number of people facing food insecurity,” says Central Texas Food Bank Chief Development Officer Mark Jackson. “That’s why we’re doing things like these large, drive-thru distributions – where we can make sure we’re feeding as many families as possible.”

They gave out 5,600 meals to over 700 local families in the drive-thru.

What the Food Bank has seen in their own community showed them how important it is to step in and help.

“Before the pandemic, food insecurity here in Central Texas was a really pervasive problem, and it has only increased exponentially,” Jackson said. “For us to be here, doing these distributions in this community, is incredibly important.”

H-E-B’s annual Feast of Sharing event was canceled this year due to COVID-19, but they were determined not to let the pandemic stop them from giving back.

“COVID has really made us hold off on a lot of volunteer events, so it’s not something we’ve been able to do much this year,” H-E-B’s Chelsea Thompson says. “It’s really important to me personally to be here, to show my support. It’s a passion of mine, and I know that all of these partners out here could say the same.”

For these two organizations, it is all about taking the stress out of the holiday season. Well….at least as much as they can.

“It’s so important for families to not have to worry about whether or not they’re gonna have food on the table,” Jackson said. “There’s so many other things that they’re dealing with right now.”

During the next two months, H-E-B is partnering with 18 Texas food banks and will donate more than 340,000 for families in need.