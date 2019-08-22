HEB recalls strawberry ice cream

H-E-B has voluntarily issued a recall in select stores for Strawberry Creamy Creations Ice Cream for potential metal found in a routine inspection.

The recall applies to half gallon strawberry Creamy Creations sold at the Killeen Store number 3 at Highway 190 and Trimmier, Killeen Store number 1 at North Gray and Rancier and the store in Gatesville in our area.

The recalled ice cream carries the UPC code 4122034602 with a sell by date of March 12, 2020.

Customers who purchased the product can return it to the store for a full refund.

Customers with any questions or concerns may contact H-E-B Customer Service at 1-855-432-4438 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Central Standard Time.

