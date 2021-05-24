Heights man charged with cutting neighbor in the neck

A 38-year-old Harker Heights man is facing charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, accused of cutting his neighbor in the neck.

Harker Heights police spokesman Lawrence Stewart said it happened Thursday in the 200 block of East Valley Road.

Officers were called to the area about 3:50 p.m. and said they found that Kenneth Gregory Brown had been involved in an argument with the neighbor when Brown is accused of pulling and knife and attacking the other man.

The victim sustained cut injuries to the left side of his neck and was transported to Seton Medical Center for treatment.

Police obtained the warrant for Brown who was arrested Sunday night.

In addition to the assault charge, Brown was also named in a charge of violation of a protective order for a woman at the same address in connection with a separate incident.