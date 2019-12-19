Heights man indicted in Killeen Mulford Street murder

A Bell County Grand Jury has indicted 20-year-old Andre Lovell Stewart on murder charges in connection with an October shooting in Killeen.

Stewart has remained in the Bell County Jail under a million dollars bond since being picked up November 1 with the assistance of the U.S. Marshal’s Lone Start Fugitive Task Force.

He was charged in the death of Simeon Onesimus Shaw.

Shaw died of injuries he received in a shooting in the 1800 block of Mulford in Killeen.

Officers had gone to that location after getting a 9-1-1 call about a shooting.

They found the victim and began CPR until medical personnel arrived and took him to Darnall Army Medical Center in what was described as critical condition.

He later died.