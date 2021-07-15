Heights man wanted for three business burglaries arrested

A man wanted for burglarizing Harker Heights businesses, one of them twice, has been tracked down by what a police spokesman has described as ” great detective work”

Margarito Rodriguez, Jr, age 35, remained in the Bell County Jail Thursday held on three counts of burglary of a building.

Two of the break-ins occurred June 19 at Papa’s Cafe and Heights Cleaners.

The Papa’s Cafe was hit again on July 5.

Evidence obtained allowed detectives to track down Rodriguez as a suspect and to obtain an arrest warrant.

Bond was set at a total of $225,000