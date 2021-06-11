Heights medical facility to pay half million in federal false claims action

Ledger Foot & Ankle, P.A. of Harker Heights will pay $525,000 to settle liability under the False Claims Act over alleged improper billing of the government for medical devices.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Texas announced the settlement along with two other similar cases in which facilities billed Medicare and TRICARE for implantation of neuro-stimulators, a surgical procedure that usually requires an operating room and is reimbursable by federal healthcare programs.

In these cases, the devices were used in a non-surgical, non-invasive manner that is not reimbursable.

The U.S. Attorney statement said that between February 2018 and January 2020, Dr. Harold Ledger, DPS of Harker Heights through his practice billed for the application of the devices to beneficiaries as though they were implantable.

Some of the beneficiaries used Medicare with TRICARE being further billed as a secondary insurer.

Superior Physical Medicine of Round Rock and Precision Spine and Pain Management of San Antonio were named in similar actions.