A suspect in the January ambush shooting of a man in Harker Heights has been brought back to Bell County to face murder charges.

John Ricardo Scott, Jr., of Killeen, was arrested in Wharton County on February 11.

John Ricardo Scott, Jr.

He, along with Jamon Alexander Terry, also of Killeen, remain in the Bell County Jail under $1,000,000 bond in the case.

Jamon Alexander Terry.

Terry was arrested in Temple on February 12.

They were named as suspects in the investigation of the death Ty Andre Gentle.

Gentle was killed on January 17 as he sat in his car stopped at a traffic light on the access road of Central Texas Expressway at Indian Trail in Harker Heights.

Witnesses told police another car pulled up behind the victim and and two men each fired several shots – one from a handgun and one from a rifle.

The victim was hit several times, and several bullet holes were put in the car.

Within 24 hours of the initial investigation of this case, detectives from the Harker Heights Police Department were able to secure arrest warrants issued by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke for the two suspects.