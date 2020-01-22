Heights officer assaulted with wine bottle

A 22-year-old Harker Heights woman is facing multiple charges after an officer responding to a call was hit with a wine bottle.

Sidney Dya Lock was booked into the Bell County Jail on charges of assault on a public servant, assault with bodily injury to a family member and interference with an emergency call by the time the investigation was complete.

Her bond was set at a total of $110,000.

Officers had responded to a domestic disturbance Sunday evening at 8:40 p.m. in the 100 block of East Iowa Street and on arrival found a mother and daughter involved in what was described as an altercation.

While officers were trying to break it up, the daughter is accused of elbowing, striking and hitting the officer with a wine bottle.

The interference call usually refers to a person trying to prevent another from calling for assistance.

Lock remained in the Bell County Jail Wednesday.