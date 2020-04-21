Heights woman accused of forgery, exploiting the elderly

A 47-year-old Harker Heights woman has been arrested on check forging charges and of a separate charge of taking advantage of a 73-year-old man.

Harker Heights police spokesman Lawrence Stewart said it was the check forgery that led to the discovery of the other case.

He said it started Monday when a local business reported that a woman had passed a forged check for $750.

Armed with a description and other information, police identified Michelle Troy as a suspect.

She was arrested without incident in the 1200 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.

Police said that after getting her into custody, it was determined that she was a suspect in the unrelated case for exploitation of the elderly that happened around December 2019.

Police said they suspect she obtained the elderly man’s wallet from his residence containing several credit cards/debit cards, laptop, vehicle title and other documents.

They said she was not a caregiver for the elderly man but was known to frequent the elderly man’s residence to assist him and appeared to have taken these items from the residence when the man was hospitalized.

She remained in the Bell County Jail Tuesday in lieu of $80,000 bond.