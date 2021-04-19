Heights woman charged with throwing roommate out at gunpoint

A 29-year-old Harker Heights woman is being held under $100,000 bond, accused of throwing her roommate out of their home at the point of a gun.

Harker Heights Police Department spokesman Lawrence Stewart said officers were called to a home in the 600 block of Frontier Trail at 1:02 p.m. Saturday on a call about a disturbance between roommates.

There they found that the pair had been involved in an argument that escalated with one of the roommates, identified as Alicia Ann Uribe wanted her roommate to leave.

Officers later determined that the roommate had been forced to leave the apartment at the point of a gun and with verbal threats of bodily harm if the roommate did not get out.

Officers took Uribe into custody on a charge of aggravated assault with deadly weapon and transported her to the Bell County Jail.

The roommate was not injured.