WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – After Helberg BBQ’s recent fire, the community has rallied to support with countless fundraisers. Today, at The Dancing Bear Pub, the Waco community and local businesses gathered for a version of bingo to support the restaurant after their devastating fire.

Around 30 local businesses chipped in for today’s fundraiser from providing beer to prize packages for bingo winners, “There’s 56 squares and in the coop and we sell our squares, and we had a chicken in there and once the chicken finishes it’s a business that’s our winner,” says Paxton Dove.

Phillip and Yvette Helberg recently found out their restaurant building will be demolished due to damage from the fire. In the meantime, they are finding creative ways to continue business, starting with a drive thru in the next two weeks as well as filling big and small catering orders for Christmas.

For more information on ways you can donate visit Helberg BBQ.