Help a good cause through ‘The Boutique Crawl’

WACO, Texas – Eight local boutiques are joining together to host an event with a special purpose.

A portion of every purchase made at The Boutique Crawl with The Sunshine Project punch card will get donated to the Sunshine Recovery House. Each location will also have a monetary donation jar if you wish not to participate in the event.

The Sunshine Recovery House is a long term sobriety house in the Waco community which helps women find their worth and another chance at life.

Here’s how the Boutique Crawl works:

– Pick up your shopping punch card at any of the participating locations starting December 18th and ending December 21st.

– Spend $10 or more at each location and get a punch on your card.

– Turn in your fully-stamped card to any participating location no later than December 21st (must have every location stamped).

– One lucky shopper is going to get a grand total of $400 in gift cards ($50 gift card from each location).

Locations for the event are as follows:

The Black Daisy (10412 China Spring Road Suite G)

Fox and Gray (300 South 6th Street Unit D)

Mainstream Boutique of Waco (600 Franklin Avenue)

Junque Queen’s (1526 Austin Avenue)

Hinge (1518 Austin Avenue)

The Silver Sparrow Boutique (2602 West Loop 340)

Courtney’s (2704 West Loop 340)

Apricot Lane Boutique (2444 West Loop 340)