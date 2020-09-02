Help a Woodway K-9 with medical expenses

WACO/WOODWAY, Texas – A Waco doggy daycare is teaming up with a pet outfitters to raise money for a Woodway K-9.

Shaka is a K-9 on the Woodway Police Force. She has sadly been diagnosed with immune mediated hemolytic anemia, meaning her immune system is attacking and killing red blood cells.

To raise money to help with her treatment, Best Fido Friends is selling $10 doggie bandanas. 100 percent of the proceeds will go to Shaka’s medical expenses. You can buy them online or at the shop off of Mars Drive.

(Courtesy: Best Fido Friends LLC)

Source: Best Fido Friends LLC