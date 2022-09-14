CENTRAL TEXAS (FOX 44) – Dutch Bros Coffee locations in College Station, Bryan, Waco, Temple and Killeen will donate $1 from every drink sold this Friday to help Central Texas youth.

The company says these funds will be donated to nonprofits such as Big Brothers Big Sisters of Brazos County, The Cove and CASA of Bell and Coryell County.

Dutch Bros Coffee has designated one day every year to raise money for these organizations since 2011. Local operators choose where their donations go to ensure all of the communities benefit directly.

The company is a drive-thru coffee company founded in Grants Pass, Oregon in 1992 – with more than 600 locations in 14 states. For more information, you can visit the official website.