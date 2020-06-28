Help find Vanessa Guillen: What we know

FORT HOOD, Texas- According to investigators PFC Vanessa Guillen went missing on April 22, 2020.

Guillen’s unit reported her missing to the US Army Criminal Investigation Division on April 23 when a check of the barracks and unit area did not locate her.

She was last seen between about 11:30 am in the parking lot of her Regimental Engineer Squadron Headquarters, 3rd Cavalry Regiment on Fort Hood, Texas

Her car keys, barracks room key, identification card were later found in the arms room.

She was last seen in the parking lot wearing a black t-shirt and purple fitness-type pants.

The investigators determined that she was scheduled to be off that day, but was called the night before by supervisors that she was needed to complete her arms room inventory.

This is why she was in workout clothes, it was supposed to be a quick day to conduct the inventory.

Fort Hood officials say the FBI is assisting in the investigation, but the U.S. Army is the lead investigator in the case, and the agents are trained at the U.S. Army Military Police School, a Federal Law Enforcement accredited institution and many receive advanced law enforcement training.

Investigators say there is no credible evidence linking the disappearance of PFC Guillen to the death of PV2 Gregory Wedel-Morales, who’s remains were found June 19, 2020.

Guillen’s phone has not been found, and according to investigators her phone did not ping in Belton and the phone that did ping did not belong to Guillen.

Officials says they were made aware of sexual harassment allegations raised by the Guillen family, and were not aware of any official reports of sexual harassment from Pfc. Guillen or any other Soldier on her behalf.

“While we support and sympathize with any victim of sexual harassment, CID Special Agents primarily only investigate felony crimes. Sexual harassment allegations are traditionally investigated at the unit level. However, during the course of our investigations, we attempt to exhaust all credible leads and look into all possible motives. Later, during the course of the investigation into the disappearance of PFC Guillen, CID agents uncovered a statement on May 7 that could be considered potential sexual harassment, but the incident was alleged to have happened a year ago. Agents immediately and fully investigated that allegation, but unfortunately they did not produce any viable leads as to Pfc. Guillen’s whereabouts.” U.S Army Criminal Investigations Division

CID says any video surveillance is currently apart of the ongoing investigation.

Vanessa Guillen is of Hispanic descent, five feet, two inches tall, 126 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

The U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for credible information leading to the whereabouts of missing Fort Hood Soldier, Pfc. Vanessa Guillen.