Help homebound seniors by ‘Delivering a Difference’

WACO, Texas – There is a new way to help homebound seniors in Central Texas.

Meals on Wheels Waco is inviting the public to participate in their Delivering a Difference Campaign. This campaign will help feed homebound seniors in McLennan, Falls and Hill Counties.

Between now and June 30, every individual donation Meals on Wheels Waco receives will be matched by a local business. The campaign will double the impact of donations, and help Meals on Wheels Waco raise funds to meet the hunger needs of seniors during this time.

Please join our efforts to help feed our senior citizens and donate today at www.mowwaco.org. If you are business, you can match donations by contacting Abigail@MOWWACO.org.

Source: Meals on Wheels Waco