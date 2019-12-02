Help improve safety and mobility on State Highway 6

WACO, Texas – The Texas Department of Transportation is planning improvements to State Highway 6, from FM-185 to Spur 412, to enhance safety and mobility.

TxDOT is hosting a public meeting to provide community members the opportunity to view engineering plans and to provide comments.

Proposed improvements include:

•Widening SH 6 to 5 lanes, including two full lanes in each direction with a two-way left turn lane

•Relocating and lengthening the Spur 412 exit ramp

•Constructing additional drainage structures

The meeting will be an open house format, with no formal presentation. It will take place from 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. at Tucker Hall, located at 7767 North SH-6. Attendees are welcome to come and go at their convenience.

