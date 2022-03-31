CENTRAL TEXAS – Now is the time to help your community stay cool during the hot days of summer!

The United Way of Central Texas is collecting fans to will be distributed to partner agencies within its community. The Summer Fan Drive is intended to assist the elderly, plus low-income individuals and families without air conditioning or with medical conditions to stay cool and comfortable during the hot summer months.

If you would like to made a donation, you can text FANDRIVE2022 to 41444 or go here.

All funds will be used to purchase fans to distribute to UWCT partner agencies.