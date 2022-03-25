KILLEEN, Texas – The Killeen Independent School District’s Board of Trustees is accepting nominations for the naming of a new middle school campus and a decommissioned school building.
- Middle School #15 is slated to open in the fall of 2024, and will house the district’s third middle school STEM program. It is being constructed south of Chaparral High School.
- Former Nolan Middle School was decommissioned as a campus in 2020 with the opening of the new Nolan Middle School in Harker Heights. The decommissioned building on Jasper Road serves as a multi-use facility since closing to students.
A facility may be named after a prominent person or public official who has served the District or the community with distinction, or after a person who donated significant property or funded endowed scholarships to the District.
A facility may be named after a street or local, state, or national geographic area if such a name has significance and does not lead to confusion.
District facilities may also be named in a descriptive manner to identify their purpose or location, e.g., Administration Building, Killeen ISD Career Center, Student Services, or Technology Services Center.
Anyone interested in submitting a name to be considered for one of these buildings, must complete the nomination form online.
Nominations will be accepted until April 22.