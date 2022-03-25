KILLEEN, Texas – The Killeen Independent School District’s Board of Trustees is accepting nominations for the naming of a new middle school campus and a decommissioned school building.

Middle School #15 is slated to open in the fall of 2024, and will house the district’s third middle school STEM program. It is being constructed south of Chaparral High School.

Former Nolan Middle School was decommissioned as a campus in 2020 with the opening of the new Nolan Middle School in Harker Heights. The decommissioned building on Jasper Road serves as a multi-use facility since closing to students.

A facility may be named after a prominent person or public official who has served the District or the community with distinction, or after a person who donated significant property or funded endowed scholarships to the District.

A facility may be named after a street or local, state, or national geographic area if such a name has significance and does not lead to confusion.

District facilities may also be named in a descriptive manner to identify their purpose or location, e.g., Administration Building, Killeen ISD Career Center, Student Services, or Technology Services Center.

Anyone interested in submitting a name to be considered for one of these buildings, must complete the nomination form online.

Nominations will be accepted until April 22.