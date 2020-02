LACY LAKEVIEW, Texas – Here’s a way to help some football players raise money for their team!

The Waco Mad Bears are holding a fundraiser in Lacy Lakeview at the Funky Junky Gettin Place, located at 133 North Lacy Drive from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m.

There will be numerous vendors – including Cactus Rock Tamales.

This is the first season for the full-contact Tackle Mad Bears, which just joined the Women’s Football Alliance League.

Their first home game is April 11 at Chilton High School.