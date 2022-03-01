BELLMEAD, Texas – The City of Bellmead has announced a campaign to allow city leaders and Council members the opportunity to work together with citizens towards a common goal.

The “Clean It Up!” initiative involves people working together to improve strategic high visibility areas of the city needing extra attention.

Each Precinct will be given designated “Clean It Up” areas. Some may have more than one in order to evenly distribute the load. The city leaders in that precinct will be responsible for coordinating volunteers to assist them in cleaning up the chosen “Clean it Up” areas. Each precinct will be able to organize their own plan of action for their area through March 31.

On April 1, a winner will be chosen based upon the most effective impact on the “Clean it Up” area. The winner of the “Clean It Up!” Initiative will be awarded $1,000 to go toward an approved project within their precinct. There will be video and social media presence showcasing the progress of the Initiative throughout the month.

There will be a third-party judge designated by the City Of Bellmead to rate each “Clean it Up” area and determine the winner of the initiative on March 31.

Designated “Clean it Up” Areas:

Precinct 1

· Air Base Road from Pecan to Bellmead Drive (Trash and debris)

· Loop 340 from Bellmead Drive to Williams (Trash and debris)

Precinct 2

· Concord Road from Bellmead Drive to Bowie (Trash along and throughout the road & ditch)

Precinct 3

· Congress Street (Illegal dumping site)

Precinct 4

· Area between Air Base Road and Bellmead Drive inside the Loop (Trash and debris)

· Bellmead Drive from Loop 340 to Hogan (Trash and debris)

Precinct 5

· Research Avenue (Trash and debris along street and railroad)

· Loop 340 between 35 and Airbase Road (Trash along and throughout the road & ditch)

Judging Criteria

· Most visibly improved “Clean it Up” area…. 40pts

· Most Surface Area covered… 10pts

· Most days spent improving “Clean it Up” area…..10pts

· Most volunteers used throughout the month to help….. 10pts

· Most social media/public engagement with the community on this campaign…. 30pts

· BONUS… 10pts… Contact Code Enforcement for an additional Bonus Area to gain extra points

Rules And Regulations

· Each precinct will be responsible for constructing their own team of volunteers.

· Each precinct will be responsible for their own social media/community engagement.

· Gloves, safety vests, trash bags, and/or dumpsters, will be provided to each precinct as needed.

· Final judging of each “Clean it Up” area will happen on March 31.

· The city will not reimburse any money spent on this initiative.

· Precincts may not interfere in anyway with a precinct outside of their own.

· If your “Clean it Up” area is located in a high traffic area, then please coordinate with the city ahead of time for traffic assistance to make sure volunteers will be safe.

· ”Clean it Up” Initiatives can only happen during daylight hours. No clean up may happen before dawn or after dusk.

For any questions about this Initiative, you can call Code Enforcement at 254-412-7534.

(Courtesy: City of Bellmead)

Source: City of Bellmead