Help the Humane Society of Central Texas ‘Clear the Shelter’

WACO, Texas – If you’re searching for a four-legged friend, you’re in luck!

August is Clear the Shelter Month, and the Humane Society of Central Texas is on a mission to clear out their kennels. Dogs and cats are both available at the shelter.

You can stop by to meet them during the shelter’s operating hours. All you have to do is wear a mask and be ready to meet your new best friend.

“We have gotten 104 animals out of the shelter so far,” says Dr. Paula Rivadeneira, Executive Director of the Humane Society of Central Texas. “We are super excited about that. We’re also excited that we have corporate sponsors, so every first adoption of the day is sponsored by a local business.”

The Humane Society will hold a big adoption event at the end of the month to make sure every animal in the shelter finds a loving home.

Source: Humane Society of Central Texas