Helpful tips to keep your children safe in the hot months

WACO, Texas – The Waco Police and Fire Departments are teaming up to remind people the weather is starting to warm up, and to not leave children or pets in an unattended vehicle, and lock the doors when you get home.

Leaving a child alone in a vehicle can lead to serious injury, or even death.

You can reduce the number of deaths from heatstroke by remembering to ACT:

1. Avoid heatstroke-related injury and death by never leaving a child alone in a car, not even for a minute. And make sure to keep your car locked when you’re not inside so kids don’t get in on their own.

2. Create reminders. Keep a stuffed animal or other memento in your child’s car seat when it’s empty, and move it to the front seat as a visual reminder when your child is in the back seat. Or place and secure your phone, briefcase or purse in the backseat when traveling with your child.

3. Take action. If you see a child alone in a car, call 911. Emergency personnel want you to call. They are trained to respond to these situations.

For more information, you can visit noheatstroke.org to learn how to prevent this from happening.